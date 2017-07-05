Man with handgun caught on home security camera

Caught on camera here in Lubbock, a suspect walked up to the door of a house in Northwest Lubbock and rang the doorbell, all while visibly armed with a handgun.

The homeowner who captured the image on his surveillance cameras shared the photo with Lubbock Police, who assisted in the search and eventually arrested a suspect.

According to Lubbock Police, the man is Keisto Griffith, 20, who was arrested Wednesday morning at a separate location for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and two outstanding LPD warrants.

The homeowner, Travis Tucker, happens to work at a local company that installs security and surveillance systems.

After having to use his own system this week, he's urging others who might not have cameras around their homes to think about how beneficial they can be.

"My main concern was, who is at my front door? Are they here to hurt me or do they need help?" Tucker said.

When his doorbell rang several times around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tucker knew something wasn't right.

Tucker's surveillance camera footage showed who police identified as Keisto Griffith, a man Tucker does not know, at his front door carrying what he says looked to be a loaded handgun.

"Played back some of the video, saw the gentleman approach the house, armed with a pistol in his hand. Immediately my adrenaline starts pumping," Tucker said.

He says he called 911, and once officers arrived he gave them a copy of the photo.

LPD says officers searched the area but couldn't find anyone.

But around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the EZ Mart on 4th Street for another call of a man carrying a gun.

The caller told officers that the man had just left the area and possibly went to the Walmart nearby.

Officers found Griffith outside of the Walmart, noting he matched the physical description and was wearing the same clothing seen on the video from Tucker's home.

Police say witnesses at Walmart saw Griffith walk to a nearby trashcan, and when officers checked it, they found a gun that also matched the gun seen in the video.

The gun had been listed as stolen in a 2015 burglary case.

While Tucker can rest a little easier knowing a suspect is in custody, he says he believes in the benefits of his surveillance cameras now more than ever.

"You don't need it until you know you need it. Most people don't think about it. I went ahead and installed mine because being in this business you see a lot of incidents happen where you know it's needed. It's needed now more than it used to be of course...so really it's be prepared, you know really work on being prepared to help yourself, the police, anybody else who is in need of assistance," Tucker said.

Lubbock Police say surveillance cameras may keep criminals away if they are visible, and there is a better chance of solving cases and identifying suspects if officers have clear video or photos of the person like they did today.

