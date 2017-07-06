New Deal to receive monetary assistance for water system improvements

The Texas Water Development Board has approved a resolution to give assistance to New Deal in helping fund water system improvements.

The board approved $1,033,800 which consists of a $935,000 loan and $98,800 in loan forgiveness. This is mainly towards the cost that goes along with system improvements.

The city will be able to replace approximately 18,000 feet of pipeline and build a 138,000 gallon water storage tank. The resolution would be able to save New Deal around $171,000 over the life of the loan given.

