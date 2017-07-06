New Deal to receive monetary assistance for water system improvements

On the first anniversary marking the day 5 Dallas peace officers were killed in an ambushed shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott is asking all law enforcement officials to turn on their red and blue lights on Friday.
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Part of the left-hand turning lane onto Slide Road and 73rd Street is currently shut down after a head-on collision.
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.
