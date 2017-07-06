Gov. Abbott asks patrol cars to turn on lights in remembrance of slain Dallas officers on Friday

On the first anniversary marking the day 5 Dallas peace officers were killed in an ambushed shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott is asking all law enforcement officials to turn on their red and blue lights on Friday.

The governor is asking this to happen at 10 a.m. on Friday for one minute.

This will also coincide with Abbott's attending and speaking at a funeral for slain San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed last week.

"Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation. It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated," Abbott said in an official statement. "I ask that all Texans come together to show our appreciation for those who keep us safe."

