Food for Thought Report: 7.6 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 7.6

Food for Thought Report: 7.6

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations
Cheddar's Casual Café (bar) 4009 S. Loop 289 -
Covenant Child Development 2210 Joliet -
Davis Farm 19th & Buddy Holly -
Frosty Treats of Texas (push cart #2-blue) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (push cart #1) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#55 GCM 6848) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#18 JRB 4541) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#99 GLJ 6260) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#95 CBW 9430) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#10 ANS 7541) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#9 HFM 2929) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#3 HPJ 7273) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#71 DJT 0111) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#85 CGM 0472) 8601 Ash -
Frosty Treats of Texas (#5 BLH 2703) 8601 Ash -
Honey Hen Farms 19th & Buddy Holly -
Lubbock Senior Center 2001 19th -
Mano Negra 19th & Buddy Holly -
My Little Playhouse #3 2701 Bates -
Oasis Shaved Ice 1507 19th -
Onion Shed Farms 1822 Buddy Holly -
Swif Shop Deli 4609 Ave. A -
Tip Top Nutrition 3021 34th -
Weigh Better Nutrition 5409 4th -
One Violation
Bee Hive Assisted Living II 2109 W. Loop 289 32
Hyatt Place Lubbock (bar) 2309 Mac Davis Lane 18
Cujo's Sports Bar & Grill (bar) 5011 4th 36
Raider Park Grill 2522 Marsha Sharp 42
Two or More Violations
America's Best Value Inn 4105 19th 18,43
Arbor Inn & Suites 5310 Englewood 10,21,47
Best Western Plus Tech Medical Inn 4703 N. Loop 289 31,32,36
Tropical Smoothie Café #24 5139 80th 18,33,39
Wilshire Place Senior Living 6410 Erskine 10,32,45
Bee Hive Homes 2105 W. Loop 289 31,32,39,42
Cujo's Sports Bar & Grill (restaurant) 5011 4th 18,28,39,42
Days Inn - University 2401 4th 21,22,29,43
Hub City BBQ 2802 Ave. Q 2,31,37,43
Aloha BBQ Grill 9810 Indiana 18,37,39,42,47
Cheddar's Casual Café (restaurant) 4009 S. Loop 289 32,33,37,39,47
Hyatt Place Lubbock (kitchen) 2309 Mac Davis Lane 18,29,37,39,41
India Palace 3021 34th 10,21,32,37,42
Pure Water Iced Tea 2 404 Frankford 31,34,36,42,45
West Crust 6012 82nd 28,32,34,39,43,45
Cast Iron Grill 620 19th 10,14,33,36,39,43,45
Homewood Suites 5320 W. Loop 6,9,10,18,31,32,34,39,45
Rosa's Café & Tortilla #12 3115 50th

9,29,32,33,35,

36,37,39,41,42
A&W/Long John Silver's 3415 S. Loop 289

9,10,18,31,32,33,34,

35,37,39,42,43,45
City Grill 4609 Ave. A

9.6.10.18.27.28.29.

32.33.37.42.43.45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly