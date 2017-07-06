Paying It Forward to Paul's Project 7/6

This week, Pay It Forward headed out to Paul's Project, and for the first time, our nominator was able to present her donation in person.

Dell Montgomery was able to take the $300 from WesTex Federal Credit Union and turn it into supplies that will directly help these residents.

Dell showed up with a huge box full of food and cleaning supplies for Christopher Moore and Jerri.

You can learn more about Paul's Project at https://www.paulsprojectlubbock.org/.

