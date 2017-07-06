Food for Thought: 7/6

It was a busy week for Lubbock health inspectors. They checked out the cleanliness of nearly 60 food establishments and found a mixed menu of good and bad news.
City Grill at 4609 Ave. A had 13 violations.
The report shows, most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers.
If you're interested in checking out the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market - it's open every Saturday until the end of October. It runs from 9 am - 1 pm at 19th and Buddy Holly.
Click here for more information and a list of weekly vendors: http://lubbockdowntownfarmersmarket.com/
RELATED STORY: Full report for 7/6
