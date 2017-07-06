Food for Thought: 7/6

It was a busy week for Lubbock health inspectors. They checked out the cleanliness of nearly 60 food establishments and found a mixed menu of good and bad news.

City Grill at 4609 Ave. A had 13 violations.

Several foods were held past their discard date.

Other foods did not have date marks.

A cooler was not keeping cold foods 41 degrees or below.

There was no thermometer in a cooler.

The inside of the cooler was dirty.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat foods.

The dish washer was not sanitizing.

A toxic spray was not labeled.

Several gaskets on the cooler were damaged. Cooking utensils were melted.

Food containers had sticker residue on them.

Boxes in the freezer had ice contamination.

Kitchen vents were dirty.

The walls and ceiling throughout the kitchen were also dirty.

The report shows, most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers.

Davis Farm at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market (19th & Buddy Holly)

Honey Hen Farms at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market (19th & Buddy Holly)

Mano Negra Brewing Co. at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market (19th & Buddy Holly)

Onion Shed Farms at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market (19th & Buddy Holly)

Swift Shop Deli inside the Rip Griffin Travel Center at 4609 Ave. A

Tip Top Nutrition at 3021 34th

Weigh Better Nutrition at 5409 4th

If you're interested in checking out the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market - it's open every Saturday until the end of October. It runs from 9 am - 1 pm at 19th and Buddy Holly.

Click here for more information and a list of weekly vendors: http://lubbockdowntownfarmersmarket.com/

