Lion Pride: Limitless Opportunities Abound for Trinity Christian - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lion Pride: Limitless Opportunities Abound for Trinity Christian Graduates

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
Trinity Christian High School Guidance Counselor Shannon Powell talks with KCBD about the many opportunities that Trinity students have after graduation. From four-year universities to foreign countries in need, Trinity Christian alumni are able to leave high school and pursue higher education, military service, help others in need, or serve their community because of the well-rounded education they receive at Trinity.

