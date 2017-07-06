Lion Pride: Trinity Christian Graduates

Trinity Christian High School Guidance Counselor Shannon Powell talks with KCBD about the many opportunities that Trinity students have after graduation. From four-year universities to foreign countries in need, Trinity Christian alumni are able to leave high school and pursue higher education, military service, help others in need, or serve their community because of the well-rounded education they receive at Trinity.
