Lubbock County Detention Center receives Frank M. Adams Award

Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

Lubbock County Detention Center was awarded the prestigious Frank M. Adams Award for their work with individuals with disabilities at the Texas Council of Community Centers' Conference in Galveston.

StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) nominated the Lubbock County Detention Center for this award as a result of the significant long time and ongoing community work of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office/Department (LSO) and its leadership, Lubbock County Sheriff, Kelly Rowe; Chief Deputy/ Detention, Cody Scott; and Assistant Chief Deputy/Detention, Kim Howell, toward improving the treatment and conditions of incarcerated individuals who have mental illness, co-occurring substance abuse, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In 2013, after many years of brainstorming community collaboration, the partnership between StarCare and the LSO was successfully united under one roof. The Special Needs Pod (the Pod) was opened to house vulnerable individuals with mental illness and intellectual disabilities who needed a safe, therapeutic environment and treatment-centered environment during their incarceration. StarCare mental health providers are imbedded within the jail program, working side-by-side with officers to screen each person arrested for mental health, substance abuse and IDD and provide appropriate treatment. Staff members provide education and treatment for those determined to have these conditions.