Texas Tech soccer releases 2017 schedule

Texas Tech soccer unveiled their 2017 schedule on Thursday. It features eight matches at home at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Tom Stone enters his 11th season with the Red Raiders and he's done an amazing job with the program.

The schedule has six NCAA Tournament teams from 2016 and three conference champions.

RELATED LINK: 2017 Texas Tech Soccer Schedule

Coach Stone said in a Texas Tech press release that he had to make the schedule tough.

"As the Big 12 has evolved into one of the top conferences in the country, we have had to be very intentional about making sure that we prepare ourselves for Big 12 competition through our non-conference schedule. Two Pac-12 teams, Pepperdine, conference champions and multiple NCAA tournament teams will test us and hopefully prepare us for what's ahead."

The home opener is set for Sept. 3 against Appalachian State at 7 p.m.

Texas Tech returns all their scorers from last season and welcomes in 11 newcomers.

