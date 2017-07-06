Texas Tech soccer releases 2017 schedule

Four former Red Raiders will play in the Matadors TBT. John Roberson, Ronald Ross, Jaye Crockett, and Toddrick Gotcher will suit up with five other players for the right to win $2 million.
Texas Tech soccer unveiled their 2017 schedule on Thursday. It features eight matches at home at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
Lady Raiders Head Coach Candi Whitaker has hired a new Associate Head Coach as Melanie Balcomb comes to Lubbock after helping guide South Carolina to a National Championship.
For the first time ever, the USAWKF Taolu and Sanda Nationals and Team trials will be held in Lubbock.
Redding is one of eight finalists in the 14 and under Major League Baseball Junior Home Run Derby held All Star weekend in Miami.
