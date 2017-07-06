Plague found in Muleshoe prairie dogs

Last week NewsChannel 11 told you that cases of the plague had been confirmed in prairie dogs in New Mexico.

Now we have learned there are cases in Muleshoe.

The Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge alerted the public on Thursday that two prairie dogs in a colony there have been confirmed to have the plague.

Their alert says out of public safety, Paul's Lake and the access road to the lake have been temporarily closed.

The alert says the refuge is still safe to visit.

