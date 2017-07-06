New Deal to receive $1 million from state to improve water syste - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

New Deal to receive $1 million from state to improve water system

Source: KCBD File Photo Source: KCBD File Photo
NEW DEAL, TX (KCBD) -

The city of New Deal will be getting assistance from the state to help improve their water system.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Texas Water Development Board.

The city will receive over $1 million in loans and assistance from the board.

New Deal plans to replace nearly 20,000 feet of water pipes, and will construct a new storage tank.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly