Family remembers shooting victim Ezekial Gonzales

The search is still on for the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Central Lubbock overnight on the 4th of July.

The Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim. 18 year-old, Ezekial Gonzales, on Wednesday.

NewsChannel 11 spoke with members of Ezekial's family, who say he was a people person, who loved being around others.

"He was the type of person to pick you up when you were down, that's just the kind of person that he was," said Ezekial's cousin, Brianna Campos.

Now, his family is trying to cope with the tragedy that took place at a party he was attending on July 4.

"Whatever was going on, there was no need for it to end the way it did," Campos said.

Family members say they have received a great amount of support from the community after his death.

But, the unanswered questions linger. Who did this to their son, cousin, friend, and why?

"It's been hard for me and my wife; that was our son," said Ezekial's father. "This senseless act of violence shouldn't of happened.

The family is hoping to get some answers and find some closure.

"He needs to be found because other lives are at risk. We don't want other families to go through this" said Campos.

The family is asking for donations via a GoFundMe account. There is no set date for the funeral service but the family will be using Calvillo Funeral Home, located at 206 E 19th St.

GOFUNDME: Fundraiser for Ezekial Gonzales

