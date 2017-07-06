Local vegetable farm nearly wiped out by Fourth of July storms

Lucinda Mann says the rain washed the dirt away from crops like onions, and the saturated ground is causing them to rot (source: KCBD video)

While rain is always welcome during the hot and dry summer months, some people are still picking up the pieces after this week's storms.

The heavy rains nearly wiped out one local farm during the busiest time of their season as they sell vegetables at the summer farmer's markets.

"Oh there was water standing everywhere. Just standing water, two to four inches of standing water through all the field," Lucinda Mann with Juicy Lucy's Farm in East Lubbock said.

While the rainfall usually gives life to the crops Mann and her team tend to daily, the Fourth of July storm took a turn for the worst.

"It's devastated our crops. The potatoes out here that we have are laid over from too much wind and rain. The weeds have overwhelmed us because we're a chemical free farm. We don't use chemicals, we hoe and pull our weeds up so they have overcome us," Mann said.

She says the standing water and saturated ground causes the crops like potatoes and onions to rot.

"That's what has been so devastating for me is it's basically pretty much wiped me out for this particular season. A lot of this I will have to plow over and make it into mulch and compost and start all over again," Mann said.

Months of hard work are lost, along with what Lucinda says will add up to $100,000 plus.

"This is my entire living, is what I grow is what I get to live by. And we don't get to have crop insurance and we don't get to have all of the other benefits that big farmers do. So when we have a loss it's very devastating to us. It's a complete loss," Mann said.

Not only did this affect the crops out in the fields, it also flooded their chicken barns.

"We lost about 50-75 chickens. They drowned in too much water. And it is just a total mess in the barn. We've still got standing mud water in some of the houses that we're still working on. We've been pumping and digging holes and we've got fans going trying to get everything to dry out," Mann said.

She says this is the hardest she's ever been hit when it comes to weather damage.

But as Mann says, it's part of the job as a farmer.

And she says the community is keeping her encouraged and positive.

"Now we just regroup, figure out what we can do to save what we can and start plowing and planting for the next crops....when I get my product ready and you buy it, and you enjoy it, the fruits of my labor has been satisfied. So that is what I love doing. That's what keeps me going," Mann said.

Despite this setback, Mann says Juicy Lucy's will still be present at the West End Farmer's Market from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday with as many vegetables as they can save from the damage.

