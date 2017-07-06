LPD officers called to Zeke Gonzales memorial

About 100 friends and family members gathered at the location of a July 4th shooting to release balloons in honor of Zeke Gonzales on Thursday night.

The homeowners, near the corner of Avenue U and 48th Street, did not know Zeke and did not want people on their corner.

The homeowners called the police and several officers showed up to get them off the property. While officers were trying to sort it out, a neighbor across the street said they could use their front yard.

The balloon release took place in the neighbor's yard and the police left. A short time later, a large portion of the group went back across the street to put pictures and balloons on a light pole.

Police were called to the area several times, but the crowd dispersed as of 9:45 p.m.

