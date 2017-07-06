LPD officers called to Zeke Gonzales memorial

Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.
New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
About 100 friends and family members gathered at the location of a July 4th shooting to release balloons in honor of Zeke Gonzales on Thursday night.
About 100 friends and family members gathered at the location of a July 4th shooting to release balloons in honor of Zeke Gonzales on Thursday night.