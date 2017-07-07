Holl sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution

San Angelo will be one of three cities in the United States to host committee listening sessions to get citizens opinions on an upcoming farm bill.
San Angelo will be one of three cities in the United States to host committee listening sessions to get citizens opinions on an upcoming farm bill.
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.
McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law _ but has a Plan B, too.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.