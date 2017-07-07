Holl sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution

Jessica Christine Holl, a 29-year-old from Lubbock, has been sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

This, after Holl pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Holl has been in police custody since her arrest in October 2016 after numerous local and national departments raided areas of high fentanyl distribution.

Co-defendants in the case include Sidney Caleb Lanier and Jamie Marie Robertson both of which were sentenced on June 9; Lanier to 135 months and Robertson to 48 months.

Court documents show that Lanier supplied Holl and Robertson with large amounts of the drug that he was able to purchase online through the Darknet from China using Bitcoin, a digital currency. The purchased fentanyl was then shipped to different addresses across Lubbock then prepared by the defendants and sold.

“Fentanyl is responsible for a sharp increase in overdoses and deaths across the country and poses a very high risk of death to not only users, but law enforcement and first responders as well,” John Parker, U.S. Attorney, said in an official statement. “Our local, state and federal partners will continue to push back hard on those who peddle this poison in our communities.”

