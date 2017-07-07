Red Cross to provide assistance to Anton residents

Red Cross staff and volunteers are working to establish relief, give supplies and determine housing needs for those impacted by violent storms in Anton

Large hail, torrential rains and strong winds swept through the community and areas close to it late last week and into this week, resulting in major damages to homes and equipment. Most of the damages included holes in windows, sidings and roofs.

“Our focus is on assessing the damage and meeting with victims to ensure they receive the resources they need to begin moving forward,” Laura Hann, executive director of the American Red Cross serving South Plains, said. “We have tarps, gloves, bleach and many other items available for residents to assist community clean-up efforts.”

The Red Cross has set up casework at the Anton Senior Center at 201 N. Main St., where they will be providing one-on-one assistance to victims of the storms. The center will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to visit the casework center or call 806-505-4801 to speak with a caseworker.

