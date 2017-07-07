San Angelo 1 of 3 cities picked for farm bill summit

San Angelo will be one of three cities in the United States to host committee listening sessions to get citizens opinions on an upcoming farm bill.

Dubbed "The Next Farm Bill, Conversations in the Field," the point of emphasis will be on the 2018 Farm Bill, as the Agricultural Act of 2014 is set to expire soon.

On July 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Historic Fort Concho Stables and Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the C.J. Davidson Conference Center, U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway along with State Senator Charles Perry and Representative Drew Darby will host the summit with the help of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce.

“With the farm economy in its worst slide since the Great Depression, producers in every region of the country have important perspectives about what is and isn’t working in agricultural policy," Conaway told The San Angelo Standard-Times. "I’m looking forward to taking what we heard in Florida and adding new perspectives as we travel across the country to ensure we craft the strong farm bill our country deserves.”



Other presentations will be hosted in Morgan,Minnesota and Modesto, California. More information can be found on the San Angelo Chamber's website.

