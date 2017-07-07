Mosquito populations increasing across Lubbock



The recent rains across the South Plains were needed and appreciated.

But, with the rain, comes more mosquitoes.

NewsChannel 11 spoke with Vector Control to see how it's ready to take the warm weather nuisance.

"We're definitely seeing an increase in the number of mosquitoes," Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health for the City of Lubbock, said.

With all the rain, we're seeing more standing water across the city, which is the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

"Our vector control department is working really hard to make sure we get any of the standing water treated and beginning to spray around the city to keep those mosquito populations lower," Wells said.

Vector control will be out spraying across the city, and even in the county throughout the summer season.

"We're going to be spraying both in the evening, and early morning," Wells said. "Those are the optimal times to hit the adult mosquitoes."

If you are seeing an increase in mosquitoes in your area, you can can call (806) 775-2932 to report the problem so vector control can get that area of town incorporated into the spraying.

Aside from spraying, the city also has traps set up around the city to catch mosquitoes to test for West Nile and other diseases.

Vector Control wants to remind everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe around mosquitoes.

Use bug spray, wear long sleeve shirts or pants when outside, and be aware that the peak time for mosquitoes are during the dawn and dusk hours.

