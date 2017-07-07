Jakeem Grant to sign autographs at remodeled One Guy's location on University

The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
A worker with Allen Butler Construction Inc. is dead after he fell in the path of machinery near Highway 62 and Private Road 1320.
The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.
Overdosed police dogs are increasingly getting immediate help from their partners in the form of Narcan rather than having to wait to be taken to vets.
The recent rains across the South Plains were needed and appreciated. But, with the rain, comes more mosquitoes.
