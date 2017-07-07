Jakeem Grant to sign autographs at remodeled One Guy's location on University

One Guy From Italy has remodeled its restaurant and to celebrate they have invited Jakeem Grant to visit and sign autographs on Saturday.

People can come to the restaurant, located at 1101 University Ave., to enjoy traditional Italian pizza and calzones and take photos with the former Red Raider and current Miami Dolphin, Grant, who will be at the restaurant from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

