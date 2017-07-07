GoFundMe account established for family of man killed in Wolfforth industrial accident

A worker with Allen Butler Construction Inc. has died after falling in the path of machinery near Highway 62 and Private Road 1320.

Wolfforth Police Chief Rick Scott says 20-year-old Dillon Juarez was killed in the accident on Friday afternoon.

Because of the nature of the incident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation.

Allen Butler Construction issued this statement on Saturday: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. We are unable to comment any further due to ongoing investigations."

A Go Fund Me account has been established for the family. You can contribute at the link below.

GOFUNDME: Dillon Juarez - Family Donations

