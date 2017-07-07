GoFundMe account established for family of man killed in Wolfforth industrial accident

"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure at age 39, reports say.
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday afternoon.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
A worker with Allen Butler Construction Inc. is dead after he fell in the path of machinery near Highway 62 and Private Road 1320.
