Wolfforth police confirm industrial accident led to man's death

A worker with Allen Butler Construction Inc. is dead after he fell in the path of machinery near Highway 62 and Private Road 1320.

Police have now identified Dillon Juarez as the person killed, a 20-year-old from Lubbock, Rick Scott, Wolfforth police chief, said.

Official responded to the incident late Friday afternoon. Because of the nature of the incident the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened up an investigation.

There is no statement from the construction company at this time.

KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.