UPDATE: Wolfforth police confirm industrial accident led to man's death

A worker with Allen Butler Construction Inc. is dead after he fell in the path of machinery near Highway 62 and Private Road 1320.

Official responded to the incident late Friday afternoon, Rick Scott, Wolfforth police chief, said. Because of the nature of the incident the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened up an investigation.

At the moment not all of the appropriate people have been notified about the man's death, therefore, Scott said, they will hold off on releasing a name. There is also no statement from the construction company at this time.

KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available.

