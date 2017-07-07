Lubbock-Native Derek Campos headlines Bellator 181

Lubbock-Native Derek Campos is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his career.

As he is the main event for Bellator 181, facing rival Brandon Girtz.

Campos comes into the fight with a record of (18-6), while Girtz record is (14-6).

This fight will be the rubber match between the two fighters.

Campos won the first fight by unanimous decision, and lost the second by TKO (Technical Knock Out).

Currently, Campos is on a 3-fight win streak and is heading into this fight extremely confident.

“Mentally and physically, I am at the top of my game right now,” Campos said. “Physically I only have to cut a few pounds, and the idea is to be as close as possible to weight. If you are conditioned, and training as hard as you need to be. Then cutting the weight to get into the weight class, should be nothing. Everything leading up to the fight will seem hard, but the fight itself will be easy.”

With the fight being just a week away, Campos is dialed in and focused on his training.

“I am going in, and finishing this last week of hard training. I feel great, I am going to go in there and just take care of business. The fight can’t come soon enough, because I am so excited to go in there and showcase my skills and showcase what West Texas MMA stands for,"Campos said.

Bellator 181 will be on July 14th, at the Winstar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The fight will be televised on Spike-TV.

