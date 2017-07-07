Former Red Raider invents Rope Bat

The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
Gary Long played for the Red Raider Baseball team in the 1970’s. Today his passion is a unique invention he created - the rope bat.
Lubbock-Native Derek Campos is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his career.
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.
Four former Red Raiders will play in the Matadors TBT. John Roberson, Ronald Ross, Jaye Crockett, and Toddrick Gotcher will suit up with five other players for the right to win $2 million.
