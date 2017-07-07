Former Red Raider invents Rope Bat

Gary Long played for the Red Raider Baseball team in the 1970’s. Today his passion is a unique invention he created - the rope bat.

It helps batters improve their swing.

“Hitting is not easy. The rope bat is not easy," Long said. "The rope bat is a swing trainer that forces you to do things you’ve never done before. “

Long created this contraption 4 years ago to help a struggling hitter. It’s become his passion as he’s sold thousands all over the world.

“It’s a great tool. Not a lot of people know about it," he said.

Long was a first baseman for the Red Raiders under Coach Kal Segrist and he’s proud to have worn the Red and Black.

“We had at that time the best team Tech had ever had. I think it was the first team that had won over 30 games," Long said. "Tech was a wonderful experience. I’ll be a Red Raider forever. I love what Coach Tadlock has done.”

Long kindly drove from Austin to Post this week to train me and my team for an I beat Pete Challenge.

We then went to Gail to face the Borden County baseball team that just went to the State baseball Tournament. You can see this rope bat challenge Sunday night on Sports Xtra.

For more information on the rope bat, you can go to www.ropebat.com

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.