16-year-old murder suspect now in custody

16-year-old Christopher Hernandez was arrested on Saturday, accused of the murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.

Hernandez was arrested at East 7th Street and Beach Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Four other people with outstanding warrants were also taken into custody.

Gonzales was murdered at a party on Tuesday, at the corner of 48th Street and Avenue U. LPD identified Hernandez as the prime suspect.

A directive to apprehend Hernandez was issued on Thursday and, though it is against LPD policy to release information regarding juveniles, Hernandez was judged to be a danger to the public.

Four other people with outstanding warrants were also arrested overnight. Police say 26-year-old Korinna Castro, 23-year-old Briana Mendoza, 19-year-old Joe Gonzales, and 18-year-old Gomesindo Perez were all arrested in the area of 8th Street and Oak Avenue.

Castro was facing three outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Gonzales had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Perez had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Mendoza had one outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

