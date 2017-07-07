Police release suspect's name in Gonzales murder

The Lubbock Police Department is currently looking for 16-year-old Christopher Hernandez in relation to the murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.

Gonzales was murdered at a party on Tuesday, at the corner of 48th Street and Avenue U. In a recent investigation that LPD has been conducting they have found Hernandez to be the prime suspect.

A directive to apprehend the suspect was issued on Thursday and, though it is against LPD policy to release information regarding juveniles, Hernandez is considered to be a danger to the public, so release of his information is imperative.

He is described to have violent tendencies and is considered armed and dangerous. He is also described to stand at 5'08, 128 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and also goes by the names Christopher Hernandez-Constancio or Bhris.

If anyone has any information on Hernandez they are asked to call crimeline at 806-741-1000. Callers who submit tips may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

