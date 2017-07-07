Rain's back in the weekend forecast.

The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
Allison Yetter and the two children she babysits were playing basketball in a quiet neighborhood when an officer rolled up after a complaint.
Allison Yetter and the two children she babysits were playing basketball in a quiet neighborhood when an officer rolled up after a complaint.
The Lubbock Police Department is currently looking for 16-year-old Christopher Hernandez in relation to the murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.
The Lubbock Police Department is currently looking for 16-year-old Christopher Hernandez in relation to the murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.
It all started with an innocent request from a 10-year-old boy.
It all started with an innocent request from a 10-year-old boy.
The building blaze developed into a four-alarm fire that has displaced people living in an adjoining building.
The building blaze developed into a four-alarm fire that has displaced people living in an adjoining building.