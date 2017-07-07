Rain's back in the weekend forecast.

The weekend will bring some changes to the west Texas weather pattern. We will return, at least through the weekend, to the northwest flow, which will mean a chance for some early morning and afternoon shower and storm activity.

It doesn't look as strong or widespread as the storms earlier this week.

With a return of some moisture and clouds the daytime highs will not make it to near 100 in Lubbock but likely stay between 92-94 degrees, both on Saturday and Sunday. There will be some hotter temps in the northeast and eastern south plains where highs could be close to the century mark.

So, as you make your weekend plans, keep in mind that showers or a storm or two could impact outdoor activities.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.