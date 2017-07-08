AMBER ALERT: Police searching for 3 children from Paris, TX

In a show of force in the face of North Korea's latest missile test, US bombers join fighter jets from Japan and SKorea in training mission over Korean Peninsula.
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
16-year-old Christopher Hernandez was arrested on Saturday, accused of the murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.
