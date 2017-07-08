2 killed in Saturday afternoon crash at US 62/82 & FM 1729.

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday afternoon.

DPS was called to the crash around 2:20 p.m.

DPS says a Dodge pickup was traveling westbound on US 62/82 and a Kia passenger car was traveling southbound on FM 1729 when the Kia driver disregarded the stop sign, pulling out in front of the path of the Dodge pickup.

The driver and passenger of the Kia passenger car were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge pickup, Joey Espinoza, 29 of Lubbock, was transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries.

DPS has not released the names of the driver or the passenger in the Kia as of Saturday afternoon.

DPS says this crash is still under in investigation.

