DPS releases names of driver, passenger killed in Saturday afternoon wreck near Idalou

Texas DPS has released the identities of the driver and passenger killed in a Saturday afternoon wreck.

The driver has been identified as 79-year-old Paulino Quinonez and the passenger was 71-year-old Patrocinia Quinonez, both of Post. They were husband and wife.

Upon further investigation, DPS has determined the Kia did stop at the stop sign, but only failed to yield the right of way to Dodge pickup.

DPS was called to the crash west of Idalou around 2:20 p.m.

DPS says a Dodge pickup was traveling westbound on US 62/82 and a Kia passenger car was traveling southbound on FM 1729.

The driver and passenger of the Kia passenger car were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge pickup, Joey Espinoza, 29 of Lubbock, was transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries.

DPS says this crash is still under in investigation.

