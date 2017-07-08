Matadors top Washington Generals in TBT

Former Red Raider John Roberson hit a big 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to lift the Texas Tech alumni team, the Matadors to a 76-72 win over the Washington Generals in the first round of the $2 million TBT Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Matadors led 69-68 when Roberson pulled up a big 3. Just like the Harlem Globetrotters have done 14,009 times, the Generals tasted defeat once again.

Roberson had 16 points on the game.

The 8th seeds in the South, the Matadors now meet top seeded Overseas Elite 11:45am Sunday morning. The winner advances to the Super 16 in Brooklyn, New York.

The Generals had the lead in the second half and hoped to win their first game in 46 years. The last of 6 times they beat the Globetrotters was in 1971.

From facing a team who was used to losing, now the Matadors face a squad used to winning. Overseas Elite has won the TBT the last 2 years, pocketing $3 million dollars.

