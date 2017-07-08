Young farmer starts his own business

Every Saturday morning, from the month of June to September, you will find 15-year old Ethan Carter hard at work.

"This is our most popular item right now, and the key point is having a sample for them to try," Ethan's Earthly Edibles owner, Ethan Carter, said.

He's selling products that he's passionate about at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market.

"When we first moved here from Houston six years ago, my dad had to practically drag me out there to do stuff, but now they can't get me in at night. I am out there with a head lamp working," Carter said.

And it's that passion that sparked the idea to start his own business.

"I was looking up how to do something on YouTube, and I found this guy. He was doing some awesome stuff and I was like, I can do this," Carter said.

Ethan has been growing seasonal fruits, vegetables, and microgreens for over five years.

"We also have some peaches right now, they are so sweet I ate like three or four of them for breakfast," Carter said.

The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market will close for the winter when October rolls around, but Ethan says he plans to keep growing and expanding his business.

"I am just doing this in my back yard right now, and I got my neighbor's big back yard yesterday. Then I also got my neighbor's back yard down the street as well," Carter said. "So we will have all of that to use next year, and we should be able to produce five or six times more. So we can reach more people with good food."

