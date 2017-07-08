Young farmer starts his own business

International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots...
International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.
President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
The case of man a who ambushed and killed a New York City police officer after a recent psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him afterward highlights how psychiatrists must decide whether patients...
Texas DPS has released the identities of the driver and passenger killed in a Saturday afternoon wreck.
16-year-old Christopher Hernandez was arrested on Saturday, accused of the murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.
