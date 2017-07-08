Jakeem Grant meets with fans at One Guy's

Jakeem Grant fans filled the restaurant at One Guy's newly remolded location on University today for a meet and greet autograph session.

Former Red Raider and current Miami Dolphin wide receiver, Grant signed autographs and took pictures with Texas Tech fans.

Grant just finished his rookie season with Miami and is glad to have his first year under his belt, but he is ready to accomplish more in the NFL.

