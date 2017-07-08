Jakeem Grant meets with fans at One Guy's

Former Red Raider John Roberson hit a big 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to lift the Texas Tech alumni team, the Matadors to a 76-72 win over the Washington Generals in the first round of the $2 million TBT Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
Gary Long played for the Red Raider Baseball team in the 1970’s. Today his passion is a unique invention he created - the rope bat.
Lubbock-Native Derek Campos is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his career.
One Guy From Italy has remodeled its restaurant and to celebrate they have invited Jakeem Grant to visit and sign autographs.
