Josh Redding snags second place at MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Lubbock's Josh Redding takes home second place in the 2017 MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Miami.
After winning the Dallas Regional, 14 years-old, Redding hit 14 home runs finishing second in the nation.
He is the grandson of former Red Raider Head Baseball Coach Larry Hays.
