Josh Redding snags second place at MLB Junior Home Run Derby

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
MIAMI, FL (KCBD) -

Lubbock's Josh Redding takes home second place in the 2017 MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Miami.

After winning the Dallas Regional, 14 years-old, Redding hit 14 home runs finishing second in the nation. 

He is the grandson of former Red Raider Head Baseball Coach Larry Hays.

