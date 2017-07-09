Motorcycle rider dies after minivan collision at N. Indiana & Baylor

A motorcycle rider has died after colliding with a minivan around 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Two people in the minivan suffered moderate injuries in the collision

Police say it happened at North Indiana and Baylor. Indiana was blocked off between Bates and Colgate until about 7:30 p.m.

Police tell us the motorcycle was northbound on Indiana while the van was turning southbound onto Indiana from Baylor. The motorcycle hit the driver side of the van as it started to turn.

Police say the male motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

