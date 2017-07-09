Police identify drivers, passengers in fatal motorcycle crash

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have released the names of those involved in a Sunday afternoon fatal crash.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to North Indiana Avenue and Baylor Street for a crash involving a minivan and motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, 49-year-old Albert Benavidez, was rushed by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Benavidez later died. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Two people in the minivan, 57-year-old Janie Torrez and 30-year-old Crystal Kay, were also taken by ambulance to the hospital with moderate injuries. The third passenger, a 12-year-old boy, was picked up by a friend and taken by a private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers with the Accident Investigation Unit were called to the scene to investigate. According to police, initial information indicates the motorcycle was traveling northbound on North Indiana Avenue. The minivan was turning south onto North Indiana from Baylor Street. As the minivan pulled out onto Indiana, the motorcycle collided with the driver side of the van.

This crash remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.

