I Beat Pete: Rope Bat challenge vs. Borden County

This week we headed out to Gail to face the Borden County baseball team, who recently went to the Class 1A State Tournament in Round Rock.

We would use the rope bat! Ironically, Borden County purchased a rope bat this season, but didn't get to use it much.

The Rope Bat was invented by Gary Long, who played for the Red Raiders in the '70s. When he heard about our challenge, he offered to drive out from Austin and train my team and the Coyotes.

Gary met my team two hours before the challenge at Norm Cash Field in Post to work with us, then we headed to Gail to face Borden County.

We would get nine strikes with the rope bat and try to get as many hits for points as we could. Depending where the ball ended up, you could score one to four points.

With the inventor on hand to watch, he coached all of us and we saw improvement.

If you want to see my Facebook Live interview with Gary Long, you can watch it here:

https://www.facebook.com/petechristykcbd/videos/1093138594150098/

