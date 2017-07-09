KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things that involve Texas Tech, like the Matadors TBT falling to the Overseas Elite.

Steven Gingery stays lights out for the USA Collegiate National team, and the Lady Raiders made some coaching changes this week.

Texas Tech soccer releases their 2017 schedule, and Jakeem Grant comes back to Lubbock.

