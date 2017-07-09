KCBD Sports Xtra: Breaking down local sports

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things local in the sporting world.
Like Derek Campos gearing up to be the headliner, for Bellator 181 when he faces Brandon Girtz.
Plus, the local referee shortage here on the South Plains, and some local 6-man football players represented team USA at the CanAm Bowl.
