Thrills and Spills at West Texas Raceway

Provided By: Daniel Shank - West Texas Raceway Public Relations Director

With one of the smallest car counts of the season, the 1,230 fans got to see a great night of racing.

Several local drivers got their first win at West Texas Raceway this weekend.

The I-Stocks division with 13 cars had two firsts, in the heat races as Aaron Corley #61 and Jordan O’Neil both #56 won their heat races to capture their first victories at the West Texas Raceway.

In which, Jordan followed it up with a main event victory. He grabbed the lead on lap 3 and never looked back, while Aaron found it rough when a large puff of white smoke exited the back of his car and lost power. The best battle of the race was for 4th place between the #64 of Cary White, #3 J Taylor, and #45 Brandon William. They put on a heck of a show several times, even going 3 wide from lap 7 to lap 11. Only Cary White would finish in the top 5, hanging on to 4th place. Tray Melton #147 finished a close second. While Kirk Martin the #69 car from Weatherford, Texas, is the current IMCA I-Stock point leader, finished third.

Only eight Modifies took to the dirt track oval at the green flag, we saw son Kade #11 and dad Vance Ogle #49 side by side. We got to watch Kade push dad up the track going into turn one, which moved him into 2nd place while dad slipped to 5th, where they would both end up finishing. Traves Graves #177 grabbed the win. While the track point leader dropped his muffler and received a DNF to move the young Ogle and Dad closer to the track points leader, who they only trailed by 16 points. Roy Mason #17m took third.

With the smallest IMCA Sport Mod count we saw only 14 cars take the green flag (this was due to several other tracks in the area doing their July 4th racing) it started out with #511 Cory Williams starting next to “X-Man” Frank Groves in the # 63x in the fourth row. By lap 3 they both found themselves battling for 3rd place. On lap 3 the fans got a up close up and close look at the bottom of a car up against the front straightaway fence. Ricky Franklin #50 of Slaton was ok and able to drive his car back to the pits. Lap 10 saw the leader Bobby Beatty #367 get caught up in slower traffic which allowed Cory to jump on his back bumper, he even got door to door with Bobby but was unable to take the lead due to some good driving in traffic. Bobby held Cory off on the low side and claimed a photo finish. Sam Good #77TX finish 3rd, while Cody Thomas #38p grabbed 4th and Frank Groves rounded out the top 5.

David McCurry #555 took over from the green flag on the high side passing Bridges Bankston #10 and never looked back. He started lapping the field at lap 3. With a good clean race we only had 2 yellow flags once for Michael McClesky #42 whose car lost steering into the front straightaway wall coming out of turn 4, which apparently fixed his issues to even grab the 5th position. Daryl Foster #81 and Anthony Ward #630 received DNFs. The best battle of the race was for second Bridges and Von Kimbrell #69, Bridges held on. Local favorite Donnie Applegate #7 maintained a strong 4th place finish with McCurry right on his bumper at the checkered flag. This was McCurrys 11th victory of the season.

The 305 sprints were also shot a few cars, which would allow for a new winner. We had a real thrill at the drop of the green flag when the #89 Jeremy Gossett made contact with another car coming out of turn 4 to the flag stand. His car made a rough and tumble ride going end over end and resting on his roof were the wing once was. Jeremy was able to walk away, he was very mad as he walked to the pits. After the red flag was lifted we got back to some great racing. With saw Brandon Heckmen #30 to take a commanding lead at an average speed of 102 MPH he won by a whole straightaway. Brett Becker #2B finished second. After a short break away from the track Robert Pace #24of Wolfforth finished 3rd. While point leader Jake Bubak #74b finish 4th but gained points on John Carney #224 who was not present.

Next week we will see Diamond M Storage put up an additional $1500 for the IMCA Modifies Division, and the KIDS BIKE RACES… For the ages of 4-17. Please bring out the kids for a great night of racing and World class Bike races.