Spotlight on Ag: The Ogallala aquifer and irrigation efficiency

Irrigation water from the Ogallala aquifer has enabled the Texas High Plains to produce about 5 million acres of irrigated cropland. Regional economic impact from irrigated production annually reaches 10 billion dollars, and approximately 60 thousand local jobs are tied to irrigated production.

Producers are now utilizing technologies and management practices to improve water use efficiency with a goal of extending the life of the Ogallala Aquifer while maintaining the viability of local farms and communities.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Texas Alliance for Water Conservation, I'm Samantha Borgstedt.

