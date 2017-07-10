Gas leak reported near 104th Street

Crews are currently responding to the scene at 5913 104th St. where a gas leak has been reported.

It was reported that a crew with the city was digging a water line and struck the gas line. However, crews are working on getting the line replaced.

The area has not been evacuated but it is still not known when the gas will be shut off.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

