Lubbock police searching for suspects in burglary case

Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra has released its Imagine | Our Music, Your Canvas 2017-2018 season lineup.
Officials with the City of Hale Center say the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the water system to notify all customers in Hale Center to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.
The Lubbock Police Department is looking for two people who are suspected of burglarizing a house on July 3 at 1721 E. Cornell St.
