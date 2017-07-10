Lubbock police searching for suspects in burglary case

The Lubbock Police Department is looking for two people who are suspected of burglarizing a house on July 3 at 1721 E. Cornell St.

It was reported that two people in a red four-door sedan drove up to the residence, one person got out and walked up to the front door and knocked, according to a police report. He then went back to the car and both people left in the vehicle.

A few minutes later one of the suspects walked down the alley behind the residence, jumped the back fence and walked to the back door. That suspect then tried to kick the door open, then later resorted to prying it open with an unknown object.

The suspect then went into the living room of the house and stole a playstation 4 gaming system and games, according to the report.

Then, after noticing the video equipment in one of the rooms, the suspect tried to damage the plugs to the system. It was after that the suspects left the house.

One of the house's residents was away at work, while the other one was taking sleeping in the bedroom, unaware of the whole ordeal.

LPD has released the footage of the suspects and is asking anyone with information to call crimeline at 806-741-1000.

