$50 million initiative started for Texas teachers program

The Raise Your Hand Texas foundation has launched an initiative to provide $50 million over the next 10 years in scholarship funding for students who are committed to a career in teaching and technical support for teaching preparation programs.

Called Raising Texas Teachers the program will include somewhere around 500 teaching fellows annually from more than 10 university teaching preparation programs in Texas. Chosen fellows will receive $8,000 a year along with training and development opportunities, mentorship from people already in public education and involvement in state-wide aspiring teacher networks within Raising Texas Teachers.

This investment is part of Charles Butt's, H-E-B Chairman and CEO, philanthropic commitments to public education.

“Research consistently shows that the strength of the teacher makes the biggest difference in influencing a student’s success,” Butt said. “To improve academic achievement, it is critical that Texas elevate the status of the teaching profession, strengthen the existing pool of aspiring teachers and inspire our most talented high school graduates to consider a career in teaching.”

