TCEQ issues BOIL WATER NOTICE for Hale Center residents

Officials with the City of Hale Center say the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the water system to notify all customers in Hale Center to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.

City officials say in a news release it is due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes.

Instead if boiling water, residents can purchase bottled water or get water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify the residents.

