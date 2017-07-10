Lubbock Symphony Orchestra announces upcoming season

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra has released its Imagine | Our Music, Your Canvas 2017-2018 season lineup.

This year's catalog will feature classical masterworks and pop songs from times past. The season will kick off mid-September with Sinatra and Beyond, a one-night only collection of hits from Frank Sinatra and will end in early May with The Folk Spirit.

The entire lineup is as follows:

September 23: “Sinatra and Beyond” (one night only)

October 13 & 14: “The Triumph”

November 10 & 11: “The Pictures”

December 2: “The Heart of Christmas” (one night only)

January 19 & 20: “The Impressionist”

March 2 & 3: “The Wanderer”

May 4 & 5: “The Folk Spirit”

“This season promises an exciting array of music and incredible guest artists,” Galen Wixson, LSO president and CEO, said. “Enriching our community with quality performances and creative experiences is what makes the LSO such an influential force for music in the region.”

For a description on the season's lineup or pricing information people are asked to visit LSO's website at www.lubbocksymphony.org.

