Rain chances low throughout weekend

There are a few cumulus clouds out there this afternoon but nothing significant.

Stray storms are possible through sunset favoring areas near the Texas and New Mexico state line. No severe weather is expected if a storm happens to develop.

For the next several days, storm chances are very low locally. If storms can develop, it will likely be across the extreme western South Plains into New Mexico. No severe weather is expected the next three days.

Temperatures will steadily climb into the middle 90's each day, though. Models support readings from 93 to 97 degrees Tuesday and about the same on Wednesday. Lows at night fall into the upper 60's for the Lubbock area.

But there is no agreement among the models with regard to rain chances this weekend. Models have shown a weak disturbance across the area Friday through Sunday.

Rain chances have gone back and forth with most keeping our chances less than 20 percent each day.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.