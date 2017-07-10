Richard Jackson promoted to Coach Lockney Football

Lockney has promoted Richard Jackson to be the new head football coach of the Lockney Longhorns. Jackson has been the Defensive Coordinator the past 2 seasons and has been on staff the last 3 years.

He takes over for Jay Ragland, who left after 8 years in Lockney to be the Offensive Coordinator at Seagraves.

