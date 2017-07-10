Richard Jackson promoted to Coach Lockney Football - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Richard Jackson promoted to Coach Lockney Football

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Courtesy of Richard Jackson
LOCKNEY, TX (KCBD) -

Lockney has promoted Richard Jackson to be the new head football coach of the Lockney Longhorns. Jackson has been the Defensive Coordinator the past 2 seasons and has been on staff the last 3 years.

He takes over for Jay Ragland, who left after 8 years in Lockney to be the Offensive Coordinator at Seagraves.

