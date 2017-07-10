Shean Abston to coach Morton Football - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Shean Abston to coach Morton Football

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Courtesy of Shean Abston Facebook Courtesy of Shean Abston Facebook
MORTON, TX (KCBD) -

Morton has hired Shean Abston to be the New Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of the Morton Indians.

Abston has been the head girls basketball coach at Morton, a job he will continue to do as he also adds football.

He takes over for Jimmy Randolph, who left after 4 years to take a coaching job with Florence ISD.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly